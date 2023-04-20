Congress condemns terror attack on Army vehicle in JK’s Poonch

PTI

New Delhi, April 20

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge strongly condemned the terror attack on an army vehicle in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and said “we are united against terrorism”.

He also expressed his deep condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the attack and prayed for the early recovery of the injured soldiers.

“Strongly condemn the terror attack on an Army vehicle in Poonch District, Jammu & Kashmir. Our deepest condolences to the families of 5 Rashtriya Rifle bravehearts. Our prayers for the injured personnel. We are united against terrorism,” he said on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also said he was saddened to hear the news of the attack and paid his tributes to the bravehearts who lost their lives in the incident.

“The news of the martyrdom of 5 of our soldiers in the terrorist attack in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir is very sad. I pay my humble tributes to those bravehearts and express my deepest condolences to their bereaved families,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, officials said.

The deceased Army soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations, the Army said in a statement.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the incident.

The Army said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and it caught fire because of likely use of grenades.

“Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area,” the Army said.

“The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists,” it said.