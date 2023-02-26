Congress: Deeply concerned over LAC situation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 25

The international affairs resolution passed in the Congress Plenary Session here today expressed deep concern over the prevailing situation on the Line of Actual Control between India and China.

“The prevailing situation is indicative of a substantial deterioration from the assiduously repaired relations developed under Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh. We firmly believe that we have a duty to stand up for India’s security and territorial sovereignty, which the BJP government has failed to do,” the resolution said.

It added that when it came to the safety of jawans and the integrity of territory, the Congress “unreservedly supports the Army and the government”. “Sadly the government has failed to take the people of India into confidence about the repeated transgressions by the Chinese military at various points across the LAC, while it continues to engage with China in an unstructured manner,” the resolution said.

According to the Congress, the guiding principles enshrined in the 2005 India-China agreement on the boundary issue needed to be strongly reaffirmed in any engagement with China. “Any and all measures need to be undertaken to defend the territorial integrity of India,” the resolution said.

The economic resolution mentioned the “Adani Maha Mega Scam” and said the Congress could not allow the government to run away from its responsibility. At the instance of the government, Rahul Gandhi’s questions and large portions of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s speech have been arbitrarily expunged.