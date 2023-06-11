Congress demands white paper on economy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

The Congress today alleged that India’s debt has nearly “tripled” to Rs 155 lakh crore in the nine years under PM Narendra Modi and demanded a white paper on economy.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged the Modi government’s “economic mismanagement” was responsible for the present state of the economy and claimed that Rs 100 lakh crore of debt had been added since the present dispensation assumed charge in 2014.

“As Gujarat CM, Modi used to blame those on the other side of the political spectrum as inefficient...,” she said.