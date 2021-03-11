Congress facing 'impending rout' in Gujarat and Himachal, predicts Prashant Kishor

Says Chintan Shivir could not achieve ‘anything meaningful’

Congress facing 'impending rout' in Gujarat and Himachal, predicts Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor. PTI file

PTI

Patna, May 20

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday asserted that the Congress was facing an “impending electoral rout” in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, states ruled by the BJP where assembly polls are due later this year.

The I-PAC founder, whose proposed induction into the Congress for reviving the grand old party proved to be a non-starter, also expressed the view that the recent ‘chintan shivir’ could not achieve “anything meaningful”.

“I have been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir...in my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status quo and giving some time to the Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!” Kishor tweeted.

Kishor, whose much-publicised blueprint for reviving the Congress turned out to be a non-starter, has since launched a political movement ‘Jan Suraaj’, aimed at transforming the politics in his home state of Bihar.

The I-PAC founder, who shot to fame after handling the tremendously successful election campaign of Narendra Modi in 2014, had previously worked with the Congress in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

While in UP, where Kishor complained that his advice was never heeded, the Congress came a cropper, in Punjab the party wrested power from the Akali Dal-BJP combine under the leadership of Amarinder Singh, who quit the party at the end of his chief ministerial tenure.

Kishor’s impressive clientele includes, most notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who trounced the BJP in a high-voltage assembly election held last year.

In Bihar, he had in 2015 helped the alliance of archrivals Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad, which included Congress as a junior partner, win a handsome victory in assembly polls that had dealt a heavy blow to the image of invincibility the BJP-led NDA had come to enjoy following the Lok Sabha polls a year earlier.

Kishor was later inducted by Nitish Kumar into JD(U) and elevated as national vice president, only to be sacked in the thick of the CAA-NPR-NRC controversy when the former strategist’s strident stance put the party, now back with the NDA, in a tight spot.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

2
Punjab 1-year RI

In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu seeks time to surrender on medical grounds after jail term

5
Chandigarh

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Chandigarh's Sector 38

6
Punjab

Raja Warring comes in support of Navjot Sidhu ‘at this difficult hour’

7
Punjab

Supreme Court awards one-year RI to Navjot Singh Sidhu in '88 road rage case

8
Punjab

Worried for Navjot Sidhu today, sad he has to go through so much: Bunny Sandhu who was earlier acquitted in the case

9
Punjab

e-ticketing scam worth crores unearthed, PRTC orders probe

10
Nation

Air India's plane's engine shuts down mid-air, makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

Don't Miss

View All
Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

In daughter’s memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids
Amritsar

In daughter's memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids

Murder convicts’ relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail
Haryana

Eco-crusaders: Murder convicts' relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail

Top News

Navjot Sidhu reaches Patiala court

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

The former Punjab Congress president surrendered before cour...

2019 Hyderabad encounter: SC appointed panel terms it fake; recommends trial of 10 cops

2019 Hyderabad encounter: Supreme Court-appointed panel terms it fake; recommends trial of 10 cops

Four people accused of raping a woman veterinarian and then ...

Supreme Court suggests handing over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge

Supreme Court hands over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge

A three-judge Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud posted the...

Punjab government to start 75 mohalla clinics on August 15

Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15

75 such clinics to be made operational in first phase to mar...

25 injured as bus rolls down gorge on Mcloedganj-Dharamsala road

25 injured as bus rolls down gorge on Mcloedganj-Dharamsala road

Bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it went off the r...

Cities

View All

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Buses off road for 2nd day, passengers suffer in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Tenders floated for 8 parking lots in Amritsar

Mini-bus operators call off their strike after assurance of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

The parched lot

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Chandigarh's Sector 38

Custody of Minors: Children's best interests have to be kept in mind, says High Court

PGI head's DP used to send WhatsApp messages to doctor

Chandigarh reports 6 fresh Covid cases

Showers, gusty winds in Delhi provide relief from scorching heat

Showers, gusty winds in Delhi provide relief from scorching heat

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

Want more water, ask Punjab to release Haryana's share: Khattar to Delhi govt

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped: Police

No L-G nod, HC sets aside Delhi Govt's doorstep ration scheme

Battle for supremacy: Congress MLA vs AAP rages on in Phillaur

Battle for supremacy: Congress MLA vs AAP rages on in Phillaur

BSF personnel to assist Jalandhar police in maintaining law and order

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Power theft by guest house

2 travel agents booked for duping youth of Rs 8L

STF cracks Ludhiana bomb blast case, arrests 4 for providing technical support to traffickers

Ludhiana court blast case: Five, including juvenile, arrested

Stubble burning cases decline, but Ludhiana city remains second most polluted in Punjab

Ireo Waterfront Pvt Ltd bank accounts frozen

Samrala man found murdered

Jagraon: Three boys drown in Sutlej

2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah

Patiala: 2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah on Devigarh road

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Patiala MC seeks status report on 'land encroachment' at Kolan Wala Toba

Govt to spend Rs 503 crore to overhaul Patiala's water pipe network

Rajpura man arrested for hurting religious sentiments