Congress forms subjects committee for plenary session

New Delhi, February 10
The Congress on Friday announced constitution of 122-member subjects committee for the 85th plenary session of the party to be held in Raipur for three days from February 24.
Headed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, it includes all 30 members of the party's steering committee, 20 AICC members, 35 PCC presidents and 23 CLP leaders among others.
