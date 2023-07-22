Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP

PTI

Raipur, July 22

The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh on Saturday survived a no-trust motion moved by the BJP on the last day of the Monsoon Session of the state assembly.

The no-confidence motion was defeated by voice vote in the state assembly shortly after 1 am after a 13-hour debate.

While the Congress has 71 members in the 90-member assembly, the BJP has 13 MLAs in the House.

The debate, which began shortly after noon on Friday, saw the BJP presenting a 109-point "chargesheet" against the Baghel government and accusing it of corruption and failure to keep poll promises.

During the stormy debate, the opposition members targeted the Congress government over alleged scams, non-fulfilment of its poll promises and "deteriorating" law and order situation.

The treasury bench rejected the charges claiming that the opposition failed to come up with any concrete issues and its chargesheet lacks facts.

Replying to the debate, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the opposition chargesheet lacks facts and by bringing it, the BJP gave a chance to the government to highlight its achievements in the assembly.

Shortly before CM concluded his speech, the BJP members started sloganeering against the government claiming that it failed to give replies to the opposition's allegations and walked out from the House.

