 Congress govts didn’t develop border areas due to weak foreign policy: J P Nadda : The Tribune India

Congress govts didn’t develop border areas due to weak foreign policy: J P Nadda

The entire world now accepts Modi as a powerful leader because of his 'strong foreign policy', Nadda said at the rally

Congress govts didn’t develop border areas due to weak foreign policy: J P Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda. PTI photo



PTI

Namsai (Arunachal), June 17

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday attacked the Congress, alleging that the governments led by the grand old party did not want to construct roads in the border areas of the country due to its weak foreign policy.

The Congress during its long rule did not want to upset the neighbouring countries by creating infrastructure in the border areas, Nadda claimed while addressing a public rally of the BJP here in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The best defence for the Congress party is not to develop border areas as it may create more trouble for the government,” he said.

The Narendra Modi government “handled the Ladakh standoff with strong hands and sent a clear signal to China,” he said. The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area. The ties between the two countries nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June of that year that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

The entire world now accepts Modi as a powerful leader because of his “strong foreign policy”, Nadda said at the rally.

It was organised on the occasion of nine years of completion of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and seven years of the Pema Khandu government in the state.

Nadda said the prime minister executed the surgical strike on Pakistan sending a strong message to the country against cross-border terrorism.

The BJP president, who is on his maiden visit to the northeastern state, said that Arunachal Pradesh always inspired him as the people of the state is patriotic and act as sentinels of the border.

“The people exhibit their patriotism by greeting all the people with ‘Jai Hind’ for which I salute them,” Nadda added.

Nadda said though he is happy to see the developmental initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh, he is equally sad because the strategic state was being neglected by the Congress for decades.

“The northeast gained importance after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the prime minister of the country. The work initiated by Vajpayee for the region was executed by Prime Minister Modi who proved that the region is not far from New Delhi,” the BJP president said.

Modi in the last nine years visited northeast more than 50 times and Arunachal Pradesh more than five times, which was never witnessed by any other prime minister of the country, he said.

Nadda added that from 1947 to 2013, only 30,000 kilometres of roads were constructed in Arunachal Pradesh but the Modi government built more than 20,000 kilometres of road in the state.

“In northeast, work on seven new airports is going on and more than 54,000 km of road were constructed in the region in the past nine years,” he said.

Lashing out at the Congress for alleging price rises in the country, Nadda clarified that India is the fastest growing economy in the world with its GDP standing at 8.7 per cent, much higher than various developed countries.

“Inflation in India stands at less than 4.24 per cent and price rise increased by a slight margin of 2.91 per cent in comparison to other developed countries,” he said adding, the poverty index in the country reduced to less than 10 per cent from 22 per cent in 2014.

“Earlier the world use to club India and Pakistan together, but today India has gained popularity, leaving aside Pakistan alone,” he added.

Referring to the ‘Made in India’ mission of the Modi government, Nadda said, “As many as 95 per cent of defence procurement in the country are made from Indian companies now, which was earlier procured from foreign countries.”

#Arunachal Pradesh #BJP #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

2
Comment NOUS INDICA

Vande Bharat’s rollercoaster ride

3
Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

4
Trending

'Daru chahiye, bottle lekar aao': Sunny Deol as he greets paparazzi covering his son Karan's wedding

5
Haryana

Water crisis in Gurugram, ‘mafia’ making a killing, residents harried

6
Entertainment

Dharmendra steals the show, dances to 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' with grandson Karan Deol

7
Haryana

3 newly commissioned IAF officers from Haryana bag top honours at Air Force Academy

8
Amritsar

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city Amritsar

9
Haryana

2 held for ‘sextortion’ in Gurugram

10
Haryana

Rs 12 lakh, 4-kg jewellery seized from shanties in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Manipur's Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...

Congress, 10 Opposition parties question PM Modi's silence on Manipur

10 Opposition parties question PM Modi's silence on Manipur, seek meeting

‘Is Manipur a part of India or not? If yes, why hasn't the P...

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Those arrested in the case earlier are Manjinder Singh, Mand...

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has registered FIRs under UAPA i...

‘PDA’ can defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

‘PDA’ can defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Asserts that seat distribution should be decided considering...


Cities

View All

205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Chandigarh: Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended in Chandigarh

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary Rajan Kashyap released

Chandigarh Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Man killed, 2 injured in firing at liquor shop in Gurugram’s Manesar

Customer killed, 2 injured as assailants open fire at liquor shop in Haryana's Manesar

Father stabs son over mobile app delay in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Police: Revoke arms licence of Amritpal's aide

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara