Pradhan says Rahul feudal, anti-OBC, wants separate IPC for himself

‘Congress hit job’: Anurag on Rahul’s conviction, Lok Sabha disqualification

Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur and Dharmendra Pradhan during a press conference, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, on Friday, March 24, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

Top BJP ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur on Friday said Congress reaction to Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and lawful disqualification as MP reflects the party’s and the former MP’s “feudal and anti-OBC mindset”.

Leading the attack on Gandhi, after the Congress termed his conviction and disqualification an act of “intimidation by the government,” Pradhan said, “Rahul Gandhi is a habitual offender. Congress Party’s first family wants a different IPC for itself, a different law, a different judiciary. They seem to forget that India became independent long ago. If you abuse backward classes, look down upon the poor and underprivileged, seek a different law for yourself, there will be consequences. Your reaction is a reflection of your feudal mindset.”

Thakur went further to suggest that Gandhi’s conviction is “part of a Congress conspiracy”.

Noting that the Lok Sabha Speaker today just confirmed a legal position by notifying Rahul’s disqualification which happened at the time of his conviction by a Surat court yesterday for defamation, Thakur said, “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi who in the Congress conspired to get him disqualified from LS? Who wanted to get rid of him? Congress has a battery of top lawyers. Yet no one gave him sane advice.”

Pradhan said Congress was unable to digest PM Narendra Modi’s growing popularity and has come down to abusing people.

“This is a matter of self respect for a large section of OBCs and the poor. we do not need any campaign on this. What happened in 2019 is before us,” Pradhan said recalling how Gandhi had used the term “Chowkidar chor hai” at the time and the Congress had suffered a defeat at the hustings.

