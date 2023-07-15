 Congress holds LS polls strategy meet for northeastern states; Kharge says ‘Act East’ policy has become ‘act least’ : The Tribune India

Congress holds LS polls strategy meet for northeastern states; Kharge says 'Act East' policy has become 'act least'

Kharge has already met leaders from Mizoram and will meet those from Assam soon

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 15

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday met party leaders from six northeastern states to firm up a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls there and alleged that the government’s ‘Act East’ policy has become an ‘act least’ policy.

During the meeting, the leaders from Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim also expressed concern over the “deteriorating” situation in Manipur. Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities, since early May.

Kharge has already met leaders from Mizoram and will meet those from Assam soon.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland Ajoy Kumar, AICC in-charge of Manipur Bhakta Charan Das, former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and state unit chiefs of these states were among those present at the meeting held at the AICC headquarters here. Rahul Gandhi could not attend the meeting as he is down with fever, leaders said.

In a tweet, Kharge alleged that the ‘Act East’ policy of the government has become the ‘act least’ policy for northeastern states.

“India, today is witnessing an onslaught of BJP’s vicious politics of division and discord. Communities are being pitted against each other. Freedom of speech is under attack. Fundamental Rights are being questioned,” he alleged.

The solid foundation of peace, tranquillity and progress established by the successive Congress governments is being systematically dismantled, the Congress chief said.

“Important life-changing projects, implemented by the Congress party in the Northeast, are being appropriated by the BJP to seek fake credit,” he alleged.

Kharge asserted that it is time for every leader and worker of the Congress to unite everyone.

Unity in diversity is not only our hallmark but the basis of our existence, he added.

“It is time to hit the ground running and start from the booth level. Reach out to people and strongly raise the voice of our fellow citizens in Northeast. No opposition can withstand the power of truth,” Kharge said, urging party workers and leaders to gear up for the 2024 polls.

He said the deteriorating situation in Manipur is of grave concern to the Congress and it will do everything to foster peace and resolve issues in the border state.

“The Congress party is determined to fight for our constitutional ethos - social justice, peace, progress and welfare of the North eastern states,” he said in his long Twitter post.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Venugopal said the Congress president has given a clear direction to leaders of northeastern states on how to fight the elections, how to move forward and to organise the party at a bigger level in their respective states.

He said the Manipur leaders briefed those present on the situation in the violence-hit state.

“We observed silence and also passed a resolution on Manipur,” he said.

The leaders of the entire northeast under the leadership of Kharge expressed grave concern over the situation in Manipur and underlined the support and empathy for the people of the state, Venugopal said.

Quoting from the resolution, Venugopal said the “inaction and silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government on the situation in Manipur are “unexplainable, unforgivable and criminal”.

The government has abdicated its responsibility to the people of Manipur, in particular and the whole of Northeast, in general, he alleged.

“Already 70 days are over but still the PM is in silent mode. BJP must explain why is he silent and what is stopping him from making a peace call. The northeast leaders want to raise this issue in Parliament,” he said.

Kharge has been holding key strategy meetings with leaders of various states, including some that are due to go to polls later this year. He has already held separate meetings with leaders of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

