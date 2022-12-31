Congress, JD-S dynastic, corrupt parties: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 30

Terming the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) parivarvadi (dynastic) and corrupt, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today said the people of Mandya and the Old Mysuru region should vote for the saffron party in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally in Mandya as part of the BJP’s ongoing ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’, Shah said, “When the Congress forms government in Karnataka, the state becomes an ATM for its Delhi leadership. And when the JD-S comes to power, the state becomes an ATM for one family.”