Bengaluru, May 13
Overcome with emotions, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday broke down while reacting to the Assembly election results and gave credit to the Gandhi family for reposing their faith in his leadership in the state.
With tears rolling down his cheeks, the former minister thanked the party cadres and leaders for the victory.
He said he had told the party high command that he would ensure the party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly election.
"I give credit to party cadres and all the leaders for the party's victory. People have reposed faith in us and the leaders supported us. It is a collective leadership and we have worked jointly," Shivakumar said, his voice choking.
"I had told Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge that we will deliver Karnataka. I can't forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me when the 'BJP people' had put me in jail. This is the confidence the Gandhi family, Congress and the entire country has bestowed on me," he said.
He also thanked the leaders in the state, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah, the MLAs and all party office-bearers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka election results 2023 LIVE updates: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat
Cong: 136, BJP: 63: JDS: 22, Others: 3
After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win
After ‘poaching Rinku from Congress’, winning the bypoll had...
AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: from councillor to MLA to MP
Helps AAP make a re-entry to Lok Sabha, he is now one of the...
Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar breaks down, gives credit to Gandhi family for reposing faith in him
With tears rolling down his cheeks, the former minister than...