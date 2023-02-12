Congress leader Jairam Ramesh cites Arun Jaitley to object to retired judge as Governor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

The Congress on Sunday objected to the appointment of retired SC judge S Abdul Nazeer as governor of Andhra Pradesh citing late BJP veteran Arun Jaitley’s remarks “pre-retirement judgments are influenced by the desire for post retirement jobs”.

AICC general secretary communication Jairam Ramesh shared the video of Jaitley mentioning the above posted by Alt News founder Mohammad Zubair and said, “It is a threat to the independence of judiciary…. Adequate proof of this in the past 3-4 years for sure.”