After 25 years, Congress veers towards a non-Gandhi chief

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 20

After 25 years, the Congress finally appears to be veering towards a non-Gandhi chief with indications that the ‘favoured’ candidate Rahul Gandhi would most likely opt out of the race even though party organisations in state after state are resolving for him to be the next president.

Rahul Gandhi's current ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ itinerary does not show him returning to Delhi any time until September 30 even though anyone desirous of contesting the October 16 Congress presidential poll must compulsorily come to the AICC headquarters to file nominations as per election rules. The nominations start from September 24 until September 30.

Asked if this was an indication of Rahul staying away from the process, a Congress insider said, "This can be read any which way. It is also true that Rahul Gandhi can go to Delhi any time he wants. The Congress wants him to lead. Let us see what he decides. Whatever happens, he will continue to exercise moral authority over the Congress like no other leader. Mahatma Gandhi never held any position but had complete moral authority over the party."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who remains the current non-Gandhi favourite to run for the top post, met party legislators in Jaipur on Tuesday amid indications that he may file his nomination early next week.

A large section of the Congress, meanwhile, senses Rahul Gandhi's progressive disinclination to become the Congress president. He appears keen to stand his 2019 ground when, while resigning as the Congress president after the party's Lok Sabha election debacle, he conveyed to the Congress Working Committee his preference for a non-Gandhi president.

Some AICC leaders feel this move could be well calculated.

"This could actually be wise as it would help the party deflect BJP's nagging criticism of the Gandhis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constant attack on nepotism, and allow Rahul Gandhi time to travel and connect with the people ahead of 2024 general election. A non-Gandhi Congress president would also bring freshness to the organisational structures while the Gandhis would remain the fulcrum of the party," said a senior Congress leader.

Late Sitaram Kesri was the last non-Gandhi president. Kesri won the Congress president’s election in 1997 defeating rivals Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot and was removed through a March 5, 1998 CWC resolution which requested Sonia Gandhi to step in.

The AICC formally elected Sonia Gandhi as the party president on April 6, 1998, and she remains the longest-serving chief with a break in 2017-2019 when her son Rahul came in before resigning in 2019. The last election for the post of the Congress president was held in 2000 when late Jitendra Prasad challenged Sonia and lost.

Rahul was elected party chief unanimously in 2017. There was no nomination against him.

