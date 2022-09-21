 After 25 years, Congress veers towards a non-Gandhi chief : The Tribune India

After 25 years, Congress veers towards a non-Gandhi chief

Insiders say the move could help the Congress focus on expansion and deflect BJP's constant criticism of the Gandhis

After 25 years, Congress veers towards a non-Gandhi chief

Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 20

After 25 years, the Congress finally appears to be veering towards a non-Gandhi chief with indications that the ‘favoured’ candidate Rahul Gandhi would most likely opt out of the race even though party organisations in state after state are resolving for him to be the next president.

Rahul Gandhi's current ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ itinerary does not show him returning to Delhi any time until September 30 even though anyone desirous of contesting the October 16 Congress presidential poll must compulsorily come to the AICC headquarters to file nominations as per election rules. The nominations start from September 24 until September 30.

Asked if this was an indication of Rahul staying away from the process, a Congress insider said, "This can be read any which way. It is also true that Rahul Gandhi can go to Delhi any time he wants. The Congress wants him to lead. Let us see what he decides. Whatever happens, he will continue to exercise moral authority over the Congress like no other leader. Mahatma Gandhi never held any position but had complete moral authority over the party."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who remains the current non-Gandhi favourite to run for the top post, met party legislators in Jaipur on Tuesday amid indications that he may file his nomination early next week.

A large section of the Congress, meanwhile, senses Rahul Gandhi's progressive disinclination to become the Congress president. He appears keen to stand his 2019 ground when, while resigning as the Congress president after the party's Lok Sabha election debacle, he conveyed to the Congress Working Committee his preference for a non-Gandhi president.

Some AICC leaders feel this move could be well calculated.

"This could actually be wise as it would help the party deflect BJP's nagging criticism of the Gandhis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constant attack on nepotism, and allow Rahul Gandhi time to travel and connect with the people ahead of 2024 general election. A non-Gandhi Congress president would also bring freshness to the organisational structures while the Gandhis would remain the fulcrum of the party," said a senior Congress leader.

Late Sitaram Kesri was the last non-Gandhi president. Kesri won the Congress president’s election in 1997 defeating rivals Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot and was removed through a March 5, 1998 CWC resolution which requested Sonia Gandhi to step in.

The AICC formally elected Sonia Gandhi as the party president on April 6, 1998, and she remains the longest-serving chief with a break in 2017-2019 when her son Rahul came in before resigning in 2019. The last election for the post of the Congress president was held in 2000 when late Jitendra Prasad challenged Sonia and lost.

Rahul was elected party chief unanimously in 2017. There was no nomination against him.

#rahul gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

2
Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

4
Punjab

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

5
Nation

After Leicester, tension in UK's Birmingham

6
Nation

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

7
Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raises Cyprus after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rakes up Kashmir

8
Patiala

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

9
Punjab

Chandigarh Police use water cannon against BJP leaders holding counter-protest against Punjab govt

10
Himachal

Hills cut illegally in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary RD Dhiman seeks report

Don't Miss

View All
Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games
Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Top News

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India, rather than among ‘artificial’ Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...

Punjab govt calls Cabinet meeting after Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...

In major crackdown, anti-terror agency raids Popular Front of India leaders

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...


Cities

View All

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

1965 Amritsar Partap Bazar bombing anniversary today: Old-timers recall loss of innocent lives in strike by Pakistan Air Force planes

Tarn Taran: Cop, 5 others thrash PRTC bus conductor

Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Retired IAF officer held hostage in Amritsar, robbed of Rs 12L, Rs 22L jewellery

895 CHB small flats in illegal possession

895 Chandigarh Housing Board small flats in illegal possession

ED attaches assets worth Rs 147 crore of Chandigarh-based realty group GBPPL in cheating case

Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh University video 'leak': SIT members again visit crime scene at university

Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Tussle between Centre and AAP reaches flash-point; Kejriwal says democracy is over

4 killed in Delhi as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider

Major drug haul: 350kg heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore seized by Delhi Police in Mumbai

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, commuters stranded for hours

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over ‘property dispute’ in Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Protest in Lovely Professional University over student's death

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

100 Ludhiana villages drug hotspots, plan in place

Ludhiana village resident held with heroin

10 days on, road caves in again near Ludhiana's Ishmeet Chowk, close shave for commuters

Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

Patiala MC looks for another site to shift out dairy farmers

Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season