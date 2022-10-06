Congress loses key parliamentary panels on Home, IT

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 5

After the latest round of parliamentary panel recasting led to the Congress losing the leadership of two key committees — home affairs and information technology — official sources said this was not for the first time the principal Opposition was losing the headship of the main panels.

BJP member and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brijlal has replaced Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi as chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing committee on Home Affairs, while MP of the Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction Prataprao Jadhav has been named chairman of the IT committee in place of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Official sources said the Congress did not have the numbers to retain key panels such as home affairs and IT. Sources also said this was not the first time a principal Opposition party had lost the chairmanship of major committees.

In the 10th Lok Sabha between 1993 and 1996, when the Congress was heading the government, headship of the home affairs committee was with the Congress.