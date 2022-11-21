Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh booked on charges of rape

PTI

Dhar, November 21

Police have registered a case against Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Umang Singhar on charges of raping and assaulting a 38-year-old woman, a senior official said on Monday.

The case was lodged on Sunday evening at Naugaon police station in Dhar city following a complaint by the woman, who claimed that she was living with the accused as his ‘wife’ and alleged that he sexually assaulted her, SP Aditya Pratap Singh said.

The MLA, who represents Gandhwani seat, could not be contacted for his reaction.

MP Congress Committee's media department chairman KK Mishra said he did not have information about the case but prima facie it seemed a "politically motivated" case.

The SP said the woman complained against the accused about physical torture, rape, abuse and threatening to kill her.

Based on her complaint, the case was registered against the accused under Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (2) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 498 (A) (harassment of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, the official said.

Further legal steps were being taken, he added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in a video statement said the case was registered against Singhar on the complaint of his wife.

#Congress