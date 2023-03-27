Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

IANS

New Delhi, March 27

Congress MPs wore black clothes to Parliament on Monday in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Besides the Congress MPs, there were some other opposition leaders who also chose to wear black.

Meanwhile, opposition members attended a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber earlier in the day and deliberated on a joint strategy in the House.

The Congress MPs have moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and in the Rajya Sabha opposition MPs have moved suspension of business notice on the Hindenburg issue and “misuse” of probe agencies against political leaders.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha which said: "That this House do suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.” IANS

