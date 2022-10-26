 Congress office-bearers resign to enable party president Mallikarjun Kharge to instal new team : The Tribune India

Congress office-bearers resign to enable party president Mallikarjun Kharge to instal new team

New CWC, the top decision-making body of Congress, will be reconstituted by Kharge soon after plenary session

Newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to him, at the AICC Headquarters in New Delhi on October 26, 2022. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, October 26

Soon after Mallikarjun Kharge took over as the new Congress president, all members of the Working Committee, general secretaries and in-charges tendered their resignations to enable the new chief to instal his team.

There has been a tradition of all office-bearers of the Congress resigning soon after the election of the new president.

“All the CWC members, AICC general secretaries and in-charges have tendered their resignation to Congress president,” said AICC general secretary Organisation KC Venugopal.

According to the Congress constitution, the election of Kharge will be ratified at the plenary session of the party which is likely to be held in March-April next year.

The new CWC, the top decision-making body of the Congress, will be reconstituted by Kharge soon after the plenary session.

According to the party Constitution, 11 members of the CWC will be nominated and 12 will be elected. Besides the leader of the party in Parliament and the Congress president will also be the members of the working committee.

However, till the time the election of Kharge is ratified, a new steering committee will be formed by the new party chief which will function as the CWC till the plenary session.

