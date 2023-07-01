Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting today

New Delhi, July 1
The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group headed by Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi will meet at 5 pm on Saturday at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.
The meeting has been convened to decide party's stand on the Uniform Civil Code, sources said.
