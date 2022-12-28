Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi’s mother

New Delhi, December 28
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother after she was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad.
“We wish for the good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s mother. Hope she gets well soon,” Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.
Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi (100) was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad following health issues.
The hospital said her condition is stable.
