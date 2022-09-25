 Congress president poll: As Gehlot throws his hat in the ring, Pilot supporters upbeat about his rise as CM : The Tribune India

Congress president poll: As Gehlot throws his hat in the ring, Pilot supporters upbeat about his rise as CM

On the other hand, many in Gehlot’s hometown Jodhpur want him to continue as the chief minister even if he becomes the Congress’ national president

Congress president poll: As Gehlot throws his hat in the ring, Pilot supporters upbeat about his rise as CM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. File photo

PTI

Jaipur/Jodhpur, September 25

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot declared that he would contest the Congress president poll, party workers and people in Sachin Pilot’s constituency Tonk are upbeat that their long wait to see him heading the state will soon be a reality.

On the other hand, many in Gehlot’s hometown Jodhpur want him to continue as the chief minister even if he becomes the Congress’ national president.

Ahead of the crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur on Sunday evening, posters carrying quotes such as ‘Naye Yug ki Taiyari’ (preparing for a new era) in support of Pilot have surfaced in Jodhpur.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) member Saud Saidi said people in Tonk are eagerly waiting for the party to take a decision in favour of Pilot and they believe that if he becomes the chief minister, the district will benefit immensely.

“As the MLA of Tonk constituency, Pilot has been quite active. If he becomes the chief minister, the pace at which various developmental works are being undertaken will increase,” Saidi told PTI.

“People have been waiting for four years, and now, it is believed that Pilot is surely going to become the chief minister. Tonk needs industries and employment opportunities, and if the chief minister is from Tonk, the place will certainly get many benefits,” he said.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Pilot won the Tonk seat with a margin of 54,159 votes, defeating the BJP’s Yunus Khan, who was a minister in the Vasundhara Raje government.

Another Congress leader in Tonk said that there is no leader better than Pilot to fill in Gehlot’s shoes.

“There is no one other than Pilot who can be made the chief minister after Gehlot. This is the perception among the people. Pilot is young and energetic, has acceptability in all “36 kaum” and not only among the Gurjars, and he is the only leader in the state who has the potential to ensure the Congress party’s victory in the next assembly elections,” Laxman Chaudhary told PTI.

Chaudhary was the president of the Tonk district Congress Committee before the unit was dissolved in 2020, following Pilot’s rebellion against Gehlot.

Former Congress state unit member Karan Singh Uhiyarda said the reins of the state should go to a young and dynamic leader such as Sachin Pilot.

“Undoubtedly, Ashok Gehlot has no match for heading the party on the national level due to his sincerity, experience and organisational abilities, but the state needs Pilot, who has worked hard in the last Assembly election,” he said.

A leader, who did not wish to be named, said Pilot’s supporters are confident about his elevation as the chief minister but they are silent and waiting for the official word to be out.

However, In Jodhpur, many of the party leaders and workers want to see Gehlot holding both positions, while some others are of the view that Gehlot as the Congress president should solely focus on reviving the party in the entire country.

Veteran Congress leader and state PCC former member Pawan Mehta said it is a matter of pride for all of the party members if Gehlot goes on to head the grand old party.

“It is really a big thing. He is so rooted... With his excellent organisational skills, he will be able to infuse energy among the workers and thus bring the party to life”, Mehta said.

“What we feel is that Ashok Gehlot should be allowed to hold both the positions together for the greater good of the party. He has introduced the best schemes which have earned wide appreciation, and if he continues as the chief minister, there will be high chances of the Congress retaining power in the next elections,” he added.

Another leader also said Gehlot’s elevation as national president is a matter of pride for not only Jodhpur but for entire Rajasthan, and even if he quits as the chief minister, he will be the party high command and a power centre in national politics.

Gehlot is all set to contest the election for the party president, and most likely relinquish the chief minister’s post, with party leader Rahul Gandhi insisting on implementing the ‘one man-one post’ principle.

Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads for the chief minister’s post soon after the Congress won the Assembly elections in December 2018. The high command then chose Gehlot as the chief minister for the third time while Pilot was made his deputy.

In July 2020, Pilot along with 18 party MLAs rebelled against Gehlot’s leadership.

The one-month-long political crisis ended after Rahul Gandhi’s intervention, but Pilot was sacked as the deputy chief minister as well as the state PCC chief.

#ashok gehlot #sachin pilot

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment 75 Years Partition

Partition of the IMA

2
Features

Jarring notes: Issues Indian students face in Canada

3
Punjab

Chandigarh University video 'leak': 4th arrest, Army man held from Arunachal: DGP

4
Ludhiana

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

5
World

Social media abuzz with coup speculation against Xi

6
Punjab

'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

7
Punjab

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

8
Chandigarh

Highest Sept day rainfall in 4 yrs, spell to continue

9
Punjab

Moga youth show the way, clean 4 lakh litre polluted water daily

10
Chandigarh

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign ahead of CLP meet to pick his successor

Rajasthan Congress crisis: More than 80 Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign

Development suggested a worsening power struggle between Geh...

Vehicle carrying 15 tourists meets with accident in Kullu district

5 tourists dead, 11 injured in Kullu road accident

Accident occurred on Aut-Luhri highway at Ghiyaghi under Ban...

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...

Third T20I: India win toss, opt to field against Australia

3rd T20I: Virat Kohli and Suryakumar set up series-clinching win over Australia

Kohli (63 off 48 balls) and Suryakumar (69 off 36 balls) sha...

Mukul Rohatgi declines offer of appointment as Attorney General

Mukul Rohatgi declines offer of appointment as Attorney General

It was earlier reported that Rohatgi would don the mantle of...


Cities

View All

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Road caves in as heavy rain lashes Amritsar

‘Will dump stubble in front of minister’s office’

Illegal manufacturing of fireworks: One arrested with 5,600 crackers

Two booked for rape in Amritsar

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

3 trees uprooted in Mohali’s Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

3 trees uprooted in Mohali's Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Mercury drops as heavy rain lashes parts of Punjab and Haryana; farmers wary

Chandigarh University video 'leak': 4th arrest, Army man held from Arunachal: DGP

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Bollywood celebrities perform full dress rehearsals for Lav Kush Ramlila at New Delhi’s Red Fort

South Delhi club brawl: Woman alleges bouncers thrashed her, ‘tore off’ her clothes

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Illegal betting trade behind DCP-MLA fight?

SHO shows up in beacon-fitted personal vehicle in Kapurthala, triggers row

Jalandhar: CCTV video grab of theft suspects out

Mother-daughter shuttlers put up smashing show in Punjab games

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

Man does ‘Sholay’ act to get back wife from in-laws

Rain leaves city waterlogged

Miscreants decamp with Rs 30K, valuables

Transport Nagar roads cry for attention

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

Navratri: Traffic diversions on Mall Road

Learn sign language: Minister