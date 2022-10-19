Congress president ‘supreme authority’ in party, he will decide my role: Rahul Gandhi

Adoni (), October 19
MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the president was the “supreme authority” in the Congress and whoever got elected to the post would decide on the way forward (for the party).
Responding to a query during his brief interaction with media during the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, Rahul Gandhi said the new president would decide on “what my role and how I will be deployed”.
“Obviously”, Rahul replied when asked if he would be reporting to the new president.
“President is the supreme authority in the Congress and everyone reports to him. My role… I am very clear… Congress president will decide what my role is and how I will be deployed,” he remarked.
At one point, Rahul said, “It is for Kharge to decide” but later corrected himself to “whoever gets elected, that gentleman will decide”.
Rahul observed that “Kharge and Tharoor are people with experience and understanding”.
“They do not need my advice,” he added.
Questioned about Shashi Tharoor’s allegation of irregularities in the Congress president election in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul said the party had an institutional framework to deal with it.
“We are the only party that has an election commission inside it with a TN Seshan-type of person. Mistry is an absolutely fair person. Our EC will take a decision on the irregularities,” he said. PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s voice in world can gain in authority from commitment to inclusivity: UN chief Guterres
‘As an elected member of Human Rights Council, India has a r...
Russia-Ukraine War: India asks citizens to leave Ukraine immediately
Leave by any available means in view of deteriorating situat...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Fugitive gangster Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
More trouble for UK PM Truss as interior minister Suella Braverman quits over security issue, criticises government
‘I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign’: ...