Congress releases 'chargesheet' against Modi-led BJP govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 21

Playing down the issue of how many “like-minded parties” would attend the meeting proposed to be held at Srinagar on December 30 at the culmination of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress on Saturday said the event was not meant to be an event to showcase “Opposition unity for elections”.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress general secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh and general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal also released a “chargesheet” against the Narendra Modi government, describing the BJP a ‘Bhrasht Jumla Party’.

Rahul, who started the yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7, would unfurl the national flag at the Congress office in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area on January 30. It will be followed by a public meeting at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium. Twenty-three “like-minded” opposition parties have been invited to take part in the meeting.

“We have given invitations (to parties). Some of them have already responded. We are waiting for the response from others,” Venugopal said.

“This is not a yatra for elections. Our yatra is based on ideology and issues. We don’t want to make it an election event. We are very clear on that. Most of the parties invited sent their representatives to walk with Rahul in the yatra. They are all welcome. But it is not going to be an opposition unity show for elections. We are not thinking on those lines,” Venugopal said.

The Congress leader said in the coming days, the issue of election would also come up and the party would take appropriate steps in that direction.The one-page chargesheet released by the two Congress leaders is divided into three sections — ‘Kuch ka saath’, ‘Khud ka vikas’ and ‘Sabke saath vishwasghat’.

The logo of the party’s ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’, a house-to-house campaign starting on January 26 to spread the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra — was also unveiled at the press conference.