Congress releases manifesto for Gujarat assembly polls, vows to implement OPS, waive farm loans

ANI

Ahmedabad, November 12

The Congress party on Saturday released the election manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly elections with 11 commitments which include waiving the farmers’ loan up to Rs 3 lakh and implementing the Old Pension Scheme in the state.

Releasing the manifesto, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that this manifesto would be the government's document in the very first cabinet if the party gets elected in the state assembly election.

"This manifesto will become the government's document in the first cabinet if our government is formed," Gehlot said.

He further said that the party has prepared this manifesto as per the people's choice rather than the committee that used to be formed for the work.

"As Rahul Gandhi told us that people should be asked what should be there in the manifesto, they have been asked and over six lakhs people have come forward for this," Gehlot said.

The elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.

BJP is in power in the state for the last 27 years and is considered as BJP bastion.

Hitting out at the ruling party in the state over the Morbi bridge accident that occurred recently, Rajasthan CM Gehlot said that the governance in the state was "zero".

"Understand the Morbi incident seriously. What problem does the government have in constituting a Commission under a sitting or retd judge of the High Court? If people are punished, people will be wary in the future. That is governance - it is zero here," he said.

At least 135 people were killed and over 100 injured after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on October 30, plunging people into the Machchhu river.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the second list of six candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

In the second list of six candidates, BJP has given tickets to two women. It has fielded Mahendrabhai Padaliya from Dhoraji, Mulubhai Bera from Khambhalia, Dheliben Maldebhai Odedara from Kutiyana, Sejal Rajiv Kumar Pandya from Bhavnagar East, Hitesh Devji Vasava from Dediapada (ST) and Sandeep Desai from Choryasi. Earlier on Thursday, the BJP had announced the first list of candidates for 160 candidates out of the 182 constituencies for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

CM also entrusted that the party would win 125 seats in the upcoming election.

"There is a storm in Gujarat as well like Himachal Pradesh. Congress is forming the government and the party's mission is to win 125 seats that would be accomplished," Ashok Gehlot added.

#Congress #Gujarat #Rajasthan