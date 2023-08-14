Congress seeks national debate on proposed criminal law revamp

New Delhi, August 13

The Congress on Sunday sought national consultations on the proposed revamp of the 19th-century criminal laws even as it challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 18 points over the provisions he piloted in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

“While the Bills have been referred to a parliamentary committee, these must be opened for a larger public debate by judges, lawyers, jurists, criminologists, reformers, stakeholders and the general public to avoid the trap of bulldozing the entire criminal law structure without discussions,” Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said today in a statement.

Surjewala said that on August 11, without any prior intimation or public consultation or inviting suggestions from legal experts, jurists, criminologists and other stakeholders, the Modi government introduced three Bills to restructure the nation’s entire criminal law apparatus in a “clandestine, hidden and opaque manner”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) Bill, 2023, that will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

Surjewala said a terrorist act already stood defined in the UAPA. Government officials, however, argued that terrorism and organised crime had been defined for the first time in the criminal code and snatching had been included as a separate defined offence unlike before when it was punishable under other vague heads.

Differences also emerged on the punishment for mob lynching, covered by the new Section 101 of the BNS 2023. — TNS

Doubts over provisions

Congress flagged provisions like zero FIRs, e-FIRs, compulsory information of arrest and punishment for gang rape to question the Home Minister, saying that that these already exist

Government sources said the new Bills create legal frameworks for zero FIRs and e-FIRs to become effective.

For instance, the definition of documents under Bharatiya Sakshaya Sanhita is expanded to include digital documents

#Amit Shah #Congress #Lok Sabha