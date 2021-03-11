Congress set to launch agitation over inflation on August 28

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

The Congress today announced a rally against inflation in the National Capital on August 28.

In a statement, Congress general Secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said the party’s August 5 agitation against the government’s “anti-people policies strongly resonated with the people”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desperate attempt to tar legitimate protest as black magic highlights the BJP government’s insecurity about its failure to control rampaging inflation and unemployment. The Congress will take this fight forward with a series of protests against the price rise and unemployment in the coming weeks,” Jairam said.

The party will organise several ‘mehangai chaupals’ (meetings) at mandis, retail markets and other locations in all Assembly constituencies from August 17 to 23.

This will culminate in a ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ (agitation against inflation) rally on August 28 at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi that will be addressed by senior Congress leaders. Pradesh Congress committees will simultaneously hold ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol—Chalo Dilli’ events at the state, district and block levels, the Congress said.