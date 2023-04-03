Congress should also apologise to OBCs: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

The Congress has finally shown faith in the judicial system and it should now also apologise to Backward Classes for “insulting” them, the BJP said on Sunday following reports that Rahul Gandhi would file an appeal against his conviction in a defamation case.

“This is a welcome step. Though delayed, the Congress has shown faith in the judicial system,” BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said at a press conference here.

Responding to a question, the BJP leader said Congress leaders had been till recently protesting Rahul’s conviction by wearing black clothes and with “black intentions”.