Congress slams govt over G20 logo, BJP retaliates

New Delhi, November 9
The logo for India’s G20 presidency, which depicts a lotus, today led to a war of words between the Congress and the BJP. The Congress slammed the Modi government for “promoting the BJP” by depicting lotus in the logo.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Over 70 years ago, late PM Jawaharlal Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag, the flag of India. Now, BJP’s election symbol has become the official logo for India’s presidency of G20!”
Taking on the Congress, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said lotus was chosen as the national flower during the Congress government. He called the Congress’ reservations about the usage of the lotus symbol in G20 logo an “insult” to Hinduism as the flower is associated with deities Lakshmi and Saraswati.
