Congress slams Kerala over Vigilance chief's transfer

Thiruvananthapuram, June 11

A day after the LDF government in Kerala transferred Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Director MR Ajith Kumar through a late night order, the opposition Congress on Saturday sought to know the reason behind the sudden decision and asked CM Pinarayi Vijayan to break his silence following allegations by the key accused in gold smuggling case.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly VD Satheesan alleged that the police had tried to mount pressure on gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh to withdraw her recent statement making fresh revelations against the CM and his family. — PTI

Prime accused’s Lawyer faces case

Kerala police have registered a non-bailable case against Krishna Raj, a lawyer of Swapna Suresh, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through the social media.