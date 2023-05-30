Congress slams TMC for poaching its legislator

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, May 30

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for "luring away" Congress legislator Bayron Biswas, the Congress on Tuesday said such acts were not good for opposition unity.

"Three months after he was elected as a Congress MLA in a historic victory Bayron Biswas has been lured away by the TMC in West Bengal. This is a complete betrayal of the mandate of the people of the Sagardighi Assembly constituency. Such poaching which has happened earlier in Goa, Meghalaya, Tripura and other states is not designed to strengthen Opposition unity and only serves the BJP’s objectives,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

Biswas, who became an MLA by winning a by-election recently, was the lone representative of the Congress party in the West Bengal Assembly. The defection has cast a shadow on the proposed meeting of Opposition parties slated to be held in Patna on June 12.

Biswas on Monday joined the Trinamool in the presence of the ruling party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Soon after Biswas switched over to the TMC, Banerjee asserted that the Congress had to decide whether it wanted to oppose the ruling party in the state or the BJP at the Centre.