Congress 'sovereignty' remark: EC serves notice on Kharge

New Delhi, May 8
A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday petitioned the Election Commission to revoke the registration of the Congress for “violating the oath of upholding the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India” and to take action against its former chief Sonia Gandhi for promising to safeguard Karnataka’s sovereignty during an election speech in the state.
Meanwhile, the EC on Monday served a notice on AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge asking him to clarify and take corrective steps in respect of a tweet mentioning “Karnataka’s sovereignty”, which was attributed to Sonia Gandhi.
