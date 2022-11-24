Congress steering panel to meet on December 4

New Delhi, November 23
The Congress steering committee, formed in the place of the working committee that was dissolved ahead of the election of party president, will meet on December 4 to strategise on the winter session of Parliament.
Sources said the first meeting of the steering panel would discuss the modalities to hold the plenary session and the issue of election for the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
In the 25 member CWC, the Congress president and chairperson of the parliamentary party are permanent members, 12 are elected and 11 are nominated as per the constitution of the party.
