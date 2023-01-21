Congress suspends 38 members in Gujarat

Tribune News Service

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Congress on Friday said it has suspended 38 functionaries for six years for indulging in anti-party activities during the Assembly polls held in December. The disciplinary committee of the Gujarat Congress met two times this month and has so far received 71 complaints against 95 persons, its convener Balubhai Patel told reporters. PTI

Parl session in old building, says Om Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said the Budget Session of Parliament would be held in the old building as the new building is still under construction. "The new Parliament building is still under construction. During the Budget session, the President will address members of the two Houses in the existing Parliament House building," Birla tweeted.