Congress suspends 38 members in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Congress on Friday said it has suspended 38 functionaries for six years for indulging in anti-party activities during the Assembly polls held in December. The disciplinary committee of the Gujarat Congress met two times this month and has so far received 71 complaints against 95 persons, its convener Balubhai Patel told reporters. PTI
Parl session in old building, says Om Birla
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said the Budget Session of Parliament would be held in the old building as the new building is still under construction. "The new Parliament building is still under construction. During the Budget session, the President will address members of the two Houses in the existing Parliament House building," Birla tweeted.
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...