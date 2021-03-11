Congress to form high-powered group in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, silent on Kishor's entry

Party formally announces the decision to convene a Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir in Udaipur between May 13 and 15; on Kishor, Surjewala says, ‘You will know when someone will join’

Congress to form high-powered group in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, silent on Kishor's entry

AICC general secretary and media chief Randeep Surjewala. File photo

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 25

The Congress on Monday decided to set up a high powered group to deliberate on the challenges in the run up to 2024 general election, while maintaining silence on the entry of strategist Prashant Kishor into its fold.

After a meeting Sonia Gandhi convened today with an eight-member committee set up to mull Kishor's proposals for Congress Party's revival and its battle readiness for all upcoming state and 2024 general election, the party said a decision had been taken to form an empowered action group 2024 to address the political challenges ahead.

AICC general secretary and media chief Randeep Surjewala announced the decision alongside another to hold a “Nav Sankalp” Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur between May 13 and 15 to discuss the political, social and economic challenges of the times and deliberate on party restructuring with the general electios on mind.

Asked if Sonia Gandhi took a call on Kishor's entry into the party, Surjewala said, "You will know when someone joins the Congress."

The announcements on the empowered group and Shivir came a day after G-23 leaders flagged as “shams”, the constitution of committees, to introspect poll losses without any concrete outcomes. 

The G-23 leaders speaking privately to The Tribune on Sunday also flagged “complete breakdown of trust with the top leadership and a growing divide” after being excluded from the ongoing consultation process.

A senior G-23 leader told The Tribune today, “This is not the first committee we will see. The report of the AK Antony Committee on the 2019 Lok Sabha defeat remains unknown; the Ashok Chavan Committee report on 2021 defeats in four states including West Bengal and Kerala has not been seen by anyone; reports of committees set up recently to list the causes behind the Congress’ debacles in Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, with each panel headed by the screening committee chairperson who oversaw ticket distribution in those states is also not available. You had an eight-member committee discussing Prashant Kishor's proposals and now you will have the empowered group. What have the past committees yielded?

“The Congress has lost 11 elections since G-23 flagged its rapid electoral slide in a letter to Sonia Gandhi in July 2020. We are being insulted for alerting the Congress of its precipitous decline. We had argued for Congress to bring together like minded parties but now we are witnessing divisions within.”

Surjewala for his part said Sonia Gandhi would constitute the empowered group over the coming days.

“I will share the membership of the group once it is constituted,” he said adding that after Sonia Gandhi deliberated with the eight-member panel today, the decision was taken to form the empowered group for 2024 general election.

He said Sonia had received the committee report on April 21 but discussions were held today.

“The empowered group will consider the political and organisational challenges the party faces,” Surjewala said, steering clear of queries on Kishor's entry and also on his meetings with Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad over Saturday and Sunday with a decision that I-PAC, Kishor's organisation would guide TRS in the 2024 state election.

On Chintan Shivir, Surjewala said 400 Congress leaders will participate to discuss current challenges.

“The current political, social and economic situation of the country and the challenges they pose to the society and the nation will be discussed. Also the issues related to the well-being of and trampling of the rights of weaker sections including SCs, STs, backwards, women, minorities, farmers and farm labourers. Matters related to the organisational restructuring will also be deliberated upon. The Shivir will discuss the broad strategy of the Congress for the 2024 election,” said Surjewala.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

2
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

3
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

4
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

5
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

6
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

7
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

8
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

9
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party, meets Navjot Sidhu

10
World

Three Chinese nationals among four killed in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Karachi

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says ‘it is clear that threat of Covid not fully gone’

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says 'it is clear that threat of covid not fully gone'

Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief

Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief

The revamped organisation has been announced

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

7 arrested in Noida restro-bar brawl case; autopsy shows head, spleen injuries

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema