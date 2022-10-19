Congress to get first non-Gandhi chief in 24 yrs today

New Delhi: The Congress will get its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on Wednesday after more than 9,500 votes cast to choose between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are counted. TNS
India, France tie up for green hydrogen
New Delhi: India and France have adopted an “ambitious roadmap” for the development of green hydrogen as part of their efforts to promote clean energy transitions. “Coming a few weeks ahead of COP27, it sends a strong message of our two countries’ commitment to a low-carbon future,” said French Minister of State Chrysoula Zacharopoulou. TNS
Terror case: NIA raids 3 locations in Patna
New Delhi: The NIA on Tuesday carried out searches at three locations in Patna in connection with a case related to a self-radicalised individual propagating terror module ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ to conquer India through violence. Ghazwa-e-Hind is an offshoot of banned global terror outfit Al-Qaida. TNS
7-kg cocaine seized, four Africans held
New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 7-kg cocaine worth Rs 30 crore and arrested five persons, four of them African nationals, in operations conducted in the national capital and Mumbai. Those apprehended included two women-an Indian and an Ethiopian. TNS
HC denies bail to Umar Khalid
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid, in custody for over two years, in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.
Tribune Shorts
Top News
