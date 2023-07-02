Congress to raise Manipur, Rahul Gandhi's disqualification in Parliament

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 1

The Congress today said its stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was the same as stated on June 15, when the party recalled the 21st Law Commission conclusion that the UCC was neither necessary nor desirable at this stage.

“Nothing has changed since June 15 for us to alter our stand. We will comment further when the draft Bill comes,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said today after a Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Ramesh also said the party would take a call on legislations once these were tabled. His reference was to the Delhi bureaucracy ordinance notified by the Centre on which AAP is demanding that the Congress make its opposition public. Ramesh said the meeting decided to raise Manipur chaos in the monsoon session.