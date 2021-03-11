Congress unites, BJP divides: Rahul Gandhi in tribal Banswara

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

Udaipur, May 16

A day after the Congress adopted its Nav Sankalp Declaration calling for mass contact and pledging to fight polarisation, party leader Rahul Gandhi was in tribal Banswara and accused the ruling BJP of dividing India.

In the first public articulation of the Congress declaration which ended with a clarion call “Bharat Jodo”, Rahul said to a huge gathering of local tribals, “We unite, BJP divides. That is the battle of ideology and we are going to win this battle.”

Accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rahul was in the area to lay the foundation stone of a

Rs 132 crore bridge that would facilitate the connectivity to the legendary Beneshwar Dham, a Banswara located shrine which the local tribals revere. The area celebrates a major festival around the Dham every few years and the festival is like a Mahakumbh of tribals.

“The next time you celebrate the festival, I will join you and seek the blessings of the deity,” Rahul said to the gathering at Karana village, stressing the Congress Declaration takeaway of BJP’s caste and religion polarisation versus Congress’ Indian nationalism.

Rahul was addressing the public meeting after paying obeisance at the Dham.

Recalling Congress’ “old and deep ties with Scheduled Tribes”, Rahul said while the Congress always worked to protect the history of tribals, the BJP worked to suppress it.

Flagging the enactment of the Forest Rights Act under the Congress-led UPA, he said the party did everything to empower the tribals and protect their land and forests.

Rahul’s Banswara push today was not without reason.

The belt has been a Congress bastion for most part of national electoral history. Of the 17 Lok Sabha elections to this seat, the Congress has won 13 times and the BJP thrice — in 2004, 2014 and 2019.

In the 2018 state elections, the Congress, which dominated the segment faced competition from Bharatiya Tribal Party which won two of the eight seats in the Banswara Assembly segment.