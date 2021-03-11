Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad calls on Vice President Dhankhar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 18

Two days after declining a role as Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee chief, former leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The VP secretariat shared the pictures on Twitter.

Azad, the seniormost leader of the Congress G23 camp, has stunned the party by refusing the J-K role.

Meanwhile, the G23 is learnt to be regrouping ahead of commencement of internal party elections wherein the Congress president election is scheduled between August 21 and September 20.

Last week, the party’s election authority sought interim chief Sonia Gandhi’s approval for the election schedule, which the G23 are learnt to be keenly watching.