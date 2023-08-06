Congress: Why delay in restoring LS membership of Rahul?

New Delhi, August 5

The Congress on Saturday reiterated its demand for immediate restoration of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership, citing the Supreme Court’s suspension of his conviction, which reinstated his status as MP.

Rahul was automatically disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP on March 24, after a Surat court sentenced him for two years (the maximum possible sentence) in a criminal defamation case involving his 2019 remarks against “Modis”. As per the law, MPs and MLAs sentenced for at least two years automatically lose their House membership.

“Twenty-six hours have passed since the SC stayed Rahul’s conviction. Why has not his position as MP been restored yet?” said AICC general secretary organisation Jairam Ramesh. He also asked if the PM was afraid of Rahul’s participation in the no-confidence motion on Manipur listed for discussion in the Lok Sabha on August 8 and 9.

The PM is scheduled to reply to the debate on August 10. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today said he had sent all the documents pertaining to the restoration of Rahul’s LS membership to Speaker Om Birla.

The Congress is keen for Rahul to participate in the no-confidence motion debate.

3rd Oppn bloc meet in Mumbai from Aug 31

The third meeting of the INDIA alliance will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. It will be hosted by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

