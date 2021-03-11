Congress will form next govt in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

Dahod (Gujarat), May 10
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed confidence that his party would form the next government in Gujarat, as he targeted the BJP-led central government “for creating one India for the rich and one for the poor”.
“In the BJP model, which has created two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, resources of the country belonging to the poor are being given to a few rich people,” he said.
Addressing a tribal rally, the Congress leader said the BJP-led government in the state had deprived tribals of their rights.
LIVE : आदिवासी सत्याग्रह रैली, दाहोद। गुजरात #AdivasiSatyagraha https://t.co/UNR627OQVj— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 10, 2022
“The BJP government will not give you anything, but take away everything from you. You (tribals) have to snatch your rights and then only you will get what is yours,” he said.
“Tribal people through their hard work built roads, bridges, buildings and infrastructure in Gujarat. But what did they get in return? They got nothing. Neither good education nor health service,” he said.
गुजरात की हर ईंट को आदिवासियों ने अपने खून-पसीने से सींचा है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 10, 2022
लेकिन उन्हे उनके हक़ और हिस्से की भागीदारी से वंचित रखा गया। #AdivasiSatyagraha जल, जंगल और ज़मीन का आंदोलन है।
मैं गारंटी देता हूं कि गुजरात की कांग्रेस सरकार में जो आदिवासी की आवाज़ और इच्छा है, सरकार वही करेगी।
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said, “PM Modi is doing in India what he did in Gujarat as chief minister: creating two Indias - one for the rich and another for the common man.”
