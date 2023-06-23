'Congress will win Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP', Rahul Gandhi's muscle-flexing amid Opposition meet

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 23

Moments before the opposition parties assembled in Patna to discuss a common anti-BJP strategy, the Congress flexed its muscle saying it would defeat the BJP in all upcoming state polls – in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

"Mark my words. Like Karnataka, the BJP will not be visible anywhere in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. We are going to win all these states," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in an address to the Bihar Congress workers just ahead of the opposition huddle.

Speaking before Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also stressed the party's heft, saying, "If the Congress wins Bihar, it will win India."

The utterances ahead of a crucial opposition meeting signalled the Congress’s continuing stand that it was the pole of opposition unity. Although Gandhi said the opposition would “work together to defeat the BJP”, he added, "You must have seen BJP leaders giving long speeches in Karnataka, roaming all over. The BJP said they would win a major mandate in Karnataka. And you saw what happened. The moment the Congress united in Karnataka, the BJP disappeared.

“I am telling you the Congress will win Telangana, MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and the BJP will not be anywhere. That is because the Congress stands with the poor and people have understood that the BJP wants to service a select few."

Kharge, too, reminded the Congress workers in Bihar of India's first President Rajendra Prasad who hailed from the state.

संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा हमारा एकमात्र दायित्व है।



देश को एक नई दिशा देने के लिए हमारी बैठक। pic.twitter.com/BjvqvJigX9 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 23, 2023

"All opposition parties should unite to fight the BJP in 2024 for which Rahul Gandhi took the first step. We spoke to leaders of various parties and are meeting in Patna today. Bihar can never abandon the Congress ideology and values. We will win India if we win Bihar," Kharge said, urging workers to bury differences to "save the country, the Constitution and democracy".