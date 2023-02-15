Congress’s Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group

PTI

New Delhi, February 15

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and sought an investigation into allegations of financial irregularities and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh urged the RBI to ensure that "excessive debt exposure" by the Adani Group – currently and in the future – does not destabilise India's banking system.

"The Adani Group has been described as 'deeply over-leveraged' - if the Adani Group has artificially inflated the value of its stock through manipulation by offshore shell companies and raised funds by pledging those overvalued shares, the recent sell-off in stock prices is creating vulnerabilities for the Adani Group to find financing, and by implication for India's banking system," the Congress MP said in his letter dated February 14.

Ramesh called on the RBI to look into two aspects – what is the true Adani Group exposure of the Indian banking system and what are the explicit and implicit guarantees that the Adani Group has been given that it will be bailed out by Indian banks if foreign funding dries up.

"Will the RBI ensure that Indian banks are not forced to step in to substitute for any shortfall in foreign financing, especially given the Adani Group's political connections," Ramesh asked.

Public sector financial institutions like the Life Insurance Corporation of India and the State Bank of India have been "unusually generous" to the Adani Group in recent years, the Congress leader alleged.

The RBI must ensure that risks to financial stability are investigated and contained, he said in his letter.

Ramesh also posted his letter to SEBI chief Buch on Twitter saying many Indian citizens were disturbed by the allegations that the Adani Group has indulged in "brazen stock manipulation" and "accounting fraud" via a "vast labyrinth of offshore shell entities".

"Apart from the potential violation of several Indian laws, this goes against everything that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) stands for. We urge you to investigate all potential violations and to ensure complete transparency about who is investing in Adani Group companies," Ramesh said.