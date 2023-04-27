 Congress’s own warranty has expired, its guarantees have no meaning: PM on Karnataka poll eve : The Tribune India

Warns against freebie culture, says shortcuts will cut country’s progress short

Narendra Modi. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 27

Ahead of the May 10 Karnataka elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the opposition saying the Congress’s own warranty expired long ago and its guarantees have no meaning.

Giving tips to Karnataka BJP workers on how to win booths to win the election, the prime minister struck at the root of “freebie politics” saying “rewari culture must end if India is to progress”.

The PM specially trained his guns on the Congress for making a slew of promises in elections and then “failing to fulfil them”.

“Himachal Pradesh is waiting for Congress guarantees to be fulfilled. Promises were made but not met. People in Rajasthan are agitating for promises made four years ago. Congress means a guarantee of falsehood, corruption, nepotism. Now, the Congress is in a position where it can’t give any meaningful guarantees. Congress’s own warranty expired long ago. What’s the meaning of a guarantee by a party whose own warranty has expired?” asked the PM.

Answering a question on freebies by a BJP worker in his virtual address, the prime minister said some political parties had made politics a tool of attainment of power and they were resorting to anything to win an election.

“These parties have no care or concern for India’s future. Many states are spending so much in their vested politics that they are falling in huge debts even usurping resources which belong to future generations. This is not the way to run a government. The government must care for the future, work on asset creation, plan for decades ahead.”

The PM said the basic difference between the BJP and opposition is — “our goal is developed India, opposition’s goal is capturing power.”

“BJP doesn’t believe in shortcuts. We are working to build a developed India. You must have seen written in railway stations that shortcut will cut you short. The BJP thinks not about the party but about people,” the PM said asking workers to spend at least an hour in every household and educate them on the difference between the approach of past governments and the post-2014 era.

He gave data to say how until 2003 India had just one AIIMS and today it has 20; how till 2014 Indian had less than 400 medical colleges and now it has more than 600.

“The difference when BJP comes is of speed and scale,” he explained to workers who sought guidance to win opposition-dominated booths.

Noting that just like a truck fitted with a car tyre won’t be of any use, the PM said, “Absence of a double engine BJP government means double whammy for the people. You should urge people of Karnataka to elect a full majority stable government for progress of the state and tell people the benefits of a stable government at the Centre.”

The PM said BJP governments at the Centre and state were a guarantee for fast-paced development.

The PM will begin his Karnataka campaign the day after.

