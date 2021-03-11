Cong's anti-inflation rally put off to Sept 4

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 18

The Congress on Thursday announced a series of mobilisation programmes ahead of state elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year and with an eye on the 2024 general elections.

Party general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir would commence on September 7 and the anti-inflation rally, earlier planned for August 28, would now be held on September 4 in Delhi.

“The idea is to send a strong signal of solidarity with the people on issues that impact them and their livelihood. The 3,700-km ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra will cross 12 states and two UTs over 150 days. We are organising this padyatra not to give speeches but to listen to people,” Jairam said.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi will flag off the yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7. The anti-inflation rally will be held at Ramlila Grounds on September 4 and Rahul will address it. Jairam also announced mobilisations from the state to block level for the ‘Mehngai Pe Halla Bol’ rally. State-level rallies are planned for August 22, district-level on August 25 and block-level on August 27.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had announced the ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra at the end of party’s Chintan Shivir in Udaipur in mid-May after Rahul stressed that the party must “reconnect with the masses”.