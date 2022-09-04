Cong's anti-inflation rally today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Sunday address an anti-inflation rally at Ramlila Maidan, with the party expecting massive political moblisation on the issue.
Congress leader KC Venugopal said on Saturday that the BJP was “only interested in benefitting its crony capitalist friends while the prices of essential commodities were skyrocketing”.
