Cong's list of 17 names out, Left not enthused

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, January 28

Electoral understanding between the Congress and the CPM-led Left Front for the Tripura Assembly elections suffered a setback on Saturday, with the Congress announcing candidates for five seats which the Left Front has earmarked for its nominees.

The Congress today announced candidates for 17 segments, including five that also feature on the Left Front’s list released on January 25.

The five seats are Badharghat (SC), Barjala (SC), Radhakishorepur, Pabiacherra (SC) and Majlishpur.

Pabitra Kar, CPM leader, said the party would wait till the withdrawal of candidature of Congress’ nominees.

He added the Left Front would try to resolve the matter by holding discussions with the Congress. “We want the Congress to field candidates on 13 seats, which the grand old party had assured us during the seat-sharing talks. People want this alliance,” he said.

Sudip Roy Barman, the only Congress MLA in the Tripura Assembly, noted there was no “alliance” between the Congress and the Left Front. “There is a seat-sharing arrangement. I am sure that an agreement can be worked out so that the best candidate remains in the fray in each of the five seats where both sides have fielded their candidates,” Barman said.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress was supposed to contest 13 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly. Of the remaining 47 seats, the CPM would contest 43.

The Congress list includes Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha, who will contest from their home turfs Agartala and Town Bordowali, respectively. Barman, who had left the Congress and won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a BJP nominee, later returned to the party and won the byelection held in June last year.