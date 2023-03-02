 Conrad Sangma, from defeat to a possible second term as Meghalaya chief minister : The Tribune India

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to a possible second term as Meghalaya chief minister

NPP supremo, who is married to a doctor, has a keen interest in music and musical instruments such as guitar and piano

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to a possible second term as Meghalaya chief minister

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National Peoples Party chief Conrad Sangma waves at supporters gathered for celebrating his victory in Meghalaya Assembly elections from the South Tura Assembly constituency, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. PTI



PTI

Shillong, March 2

The first election that the US and UK-trained Conrad Sangma, who now runs the National People’s Party (NPP) formed by his father PA Sangma, fought in 2004 had resulted in a narrow defeat.

However, since then, the 45-year-old has emerged as a powerful politician in his father’s mould, growing stronger by the election. This election, his party seems likely to form a government in Shillong possibly with the BJP and the United Democratic Party in tow as the three previous allies inch to cross the half-way mark in the 60-strong assembly.

Parleys have already been held in Guwahati earlier this week between him and BJP’s pointsman in the northeast – Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma, known for his deal-making abilities.

Earlier in the day, Sangma told newspersons, “I thank the people of our state for having voted for our party. We are grateful to them. We are still short of the numbers and are waiting for the final results, after which we will decide on the way forward.”

Despite the fact that his NPP won 19 seats in the 2018 assembly elections, two less than the Congress which had the largest number of MLAs, Conrad Sangma stitched a coalition with several other parties, including the BJP to form the government.

Ahead of this year’s poll, however, the saffron party snapped ties with the NPP and decided to go it alone, possibly a tactical move as sentiments in this tribal state ran high after clashes over a disputed border with Assam which the BJP rules.

Elected for the first time as an MLA in 2008, Sangma who did his MBA in finance had served as the finance minister till 2009. He was the Leader of the Opposition from 2009 to 2013 when Mukul Sangma became the chief minister of the Congress government.

In 2015, he ensured the victory of his party in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council Election. The next year saw the death of his father, a former Lok Sabha Speaker, and he became the president of the NPP.

In 2016, he was also elected to the Lok Sabha in a by-poll from Tura, but two years later, he was back at the helm of Meghalaya.

Apart from politics, he also serves as president of the PA Sangma Foundation which runs four colleges in rural Meghalaya.

Sangma did his schooling from Delhi’s St Columba’s School, BBA in entrepreneurial management from the University of Pennsylvania, and his MBA in finance from Imperial College, University of London.

The NPP supremo, who is married to a doctor, Mehtab Chandee, has a keen interest in music and musical instruments such as guitar and piano.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rs 1-crore bid for scooter's fancy registration number in Shimla lands 3 non-serious bidders in trouble; Himachal Deputy CM orders FIR

2
Nation

BJP alliance returns to power in Tripura, Nagaland; Conrad Sangma's NPP ahead in Meghalaya

3
Nation

Rahul Gandhi sports new look at Cambridge University address, calls for new thinking for democratic systems

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Amit Shah on Ajnala clash

5
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Lurking menace in Punjab

6
Chandigarh

Commuters harried as Panchkula road blocked for six hours

7
Nation

Nithyananda’s fictional nation of ‘Kailasa’ worms way into UN panel discussion giving false impression

8
Trending

FIR filed against Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan in Lucknow over flat worth Rs 86 lakh

9
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

10
Punjab

Start direct flights to Canada, USA, Punjab minister urges Aviation Minister Scindia

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, discuss situation along LAC

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin; focus on border situation

Discussions on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' m...

Counting of votes for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls begins

BJP alliance returns to power in Tripura, Nagaland; Conrad Sangma's NPP ahead in Meghalaya

BJP-IPFT alliance won 31 seats in the 60-member Tripura asse...

Conrad Sangma sought Amit Shah’s support to form new govt in Meghalaya: Himanta

Conrad Sangma sought Amit Shah's support to form new govt in Meghalaya: Himanta

As EC website around 6.30 pm, the ruling National People’s P...

Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty

Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty

Victim's family to move High Court

PM Modi reiterates offer to mediate on Ukraine, joint communique again eludes G20 meet

PM Modi reiterates offer to mediate on Ukraine, joint communique again eludes G20 meet

Says single issue should not become hurdle towards finding c...


Cities

View All

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Teachers object to govt decision on changing principals under School of Eminence scheme

Post-Ajnala clash, Akal Takht panel to discuss norms for carrying Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop'

The GNDU order that wasn’t

New CP, Border Range DIG join office

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh registers 5% GST growth in February

Administration to lay 38 km of new cycle tracks in Chandigarh this year

Will resolve fire NOC issue: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Chandigarh MC to bring more owners within property tax ambit

DGCA officer, wife commit suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50,000 for violence, dharna on campus

Delhi L-G approved panel to suggest ways to address unauthorised telephone communication in jails

Light showers, Delhi, Gurugram’s AQI improves slightly

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50,000 fine for violence, dharna on campus; students term it 'draconian'

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, head constable in graft case

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP likely to rope in new face

Councillor, SAD leader join AAP

Vajra Corps celebrates 73rd Raising Day at Jalandhar Cantt

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

Couple arrested with 2.1-kg heroin

Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband, booked

Road dug up for laying sewer pipe troubles commuters

Urban Vihar Colony residents irked over rising dog bite cases

Dispute over ~3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Dispute over Rs 3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Zila Parishad employees found absent

Science Fest at Punjabi varsity concludes

PSPCL Director (Commercial) assumes charge

SSP told to conduct probe, register FIR against suspects