Consider 32 retired women SSC officers for permanent commission, IAF told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 16

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the IAF to consider granting permanent commission to 32 retired women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers based on their suitability with the purpose of giving them pensionary benefits.

The women IAF officers, if found eligible by the IAF for the grant of the permanent commission, will be entitled to one-time pensionary benefit from the date when they would have completed 20 years in service if it had continued, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

The SC, however, refused to reinstate them on the ground that they were released from service between 2006 and 2009 and reinstatement can’t be a viable option in view of the requirements related to exigencies of serving the nation.