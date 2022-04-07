Consider financial impact while enacting laws: SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

The Supreme Court today said governments should factor in the financial impact of laws while enacting them even as it noted that more money should be allocated for the implementation of Domestic Violence Act.

Dealing with a case relating to implementation of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and providing effective legal aid to women abused in matrimonial homes and creating shelter homes for them, a Bench led by Justice UU Lalit emphasised that financial impact of laws and schemes should always be kept in mind. Citing the example of the Right to Education Act, the Bench said it was a classic example wherein a right had been created but there were not enough schools. — TNS