Consider leaving questions raised in same-sex marriage pleas to Parliament: Centre to Supreme Court

New Delhi, April 26
The Centre on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriages to Parliament.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the apex court is dealing with a "very complex subject", which has a "profound social impact".
"The real question is who would take a call on what constitutes marriage and between whom," Mehta said on the fifth day of hearing.
He told the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, that there would be ramifications on several other statutes which would need a debate in society and also in various state legislatures.
Hearing in the matter is under way.
