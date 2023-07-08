Contempt notice to Yati for derogatory remarks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 7

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand in a contempt petition filed against him for alleged derogatory remarks made against the apex court in 2022.

A Bench led by Justice AS Bopanna asked him to respond to activist Shachi Nelli’s petition after senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan submitted that the petitioner had received the consent of then Attorney General KK Venugopal to initiate contempt proceedings against Narsinghnand.

The top court on October 10 last year asked the petitioner to furnish transcription of contents of the video carrying the statements made by the Dasna Devi temple priest.

According to Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, consent of the Attorney General is required before the Supreme Court hears a criminal contempt petition filed by a private individual.

Nelli contended that the alleged contemptuous statement was made by Narasinghnand in an interview given to a Youtube channel which went viral on January 14, 2022. The statements were made in the interview conducted in context of the Haridwar hate speech case pending in the top court.